Longford trio held over Drumlish guns and ammunition seizure released without charge

Three men being questioned over the seizure of a machine gun, pistol and ammunition in Drumlish yesterday (Wednesday) have, tonight, been released without charge.

Two men aged in their 30s and 40s were released from Longford Garda Station this evening shortly after a third man was similarly released from Granard Garda Station.

All three had been arrested after officers from Dublin's Special Detective Unit stopped and searched a car in Drumlish yesterday morning.

That led to the discovery of an undisclosed quantity of ammunition while a follow up search of a house nearby resulted in the detection of a machine gun and pistol.

It's now anticipated that officers will work on compiling a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to determine what, if any,charges can be followed through on.