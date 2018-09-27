Gardaí extend time to question Longford pair over arms seizure as third man is released without charge

Gardaí have released a man arrested in connection with the seizure of a machine gun and pistol in Drumlish yesterday but extended the amount of time they can question two other men over the incident.

The pair who remain in custody at Longford Garda Station are aged in their 40s and 30s respectively, while the third man was released without charge from Granard Garda Station this afternoon.

Gardaí can continue to question both men, who are being held under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, for a further 24 hours.

They can conceivably be held for up to a week, however, as part of the ongoing investigation.

That came after detectives from the Special Detective Unit (SDU) stopped and searched a car travelling through Drumlish village yesterday morning where a quantity of ammunition was found.

Follow up searches at a house nearby later led to the discovery of a machine gun and a pistol.

