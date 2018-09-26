Roadworks underway on Longford to Granard Road

Motoring Alert: Longford motorists can expect delays on  R194 at Ballinascraw, Ballinalee due to to road works

Longford County Council wishes to inform you of the ongoing works on the R194 Longford to Granard Road.

On Thursday Sept 27th works will take place at Clonee/Kiernan’s Forge.

The R194 from Longford to Granard will be closed with signed diversions in place.

In the interest of safety motorists are asked to heed all signs and to follow the detours.