Machine gun and other ammunition seized by Gardaí in Drumlish

Gardaí in Granard and Longford are currently questioning three people following the seizure of ammunition and guns in the Drumlish area.

As part of an ongoing operation by Garda Security & Intelligence including members of the Special Detective Unit and assisted by local Gardaí, a car was stopped at Drumlish, Co. Longford, earlier today, 26th September 2018.

A search of the car revealed a quantity of ammunition. The driver and sole occupant of the car, a man is his early 40s, was arrested and is currently detained at Longford Garda station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939/1998.

A follow-up search of a house in Drumlish area of Longford was conducted where two firearms, a pistol and a machine gun, were recovered.

Two men (30s and 60s) were arrested at the scene and taken to Longford Garda Station where they are detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939/1998.

Searches are ongoing.