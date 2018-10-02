Longford woman found drunk at car park handed €200 fine

A woman who appeared before Longford District Court last week charged under the Public Order Act was convicted and fined €200 following a hearing into the matter.

Martina Fallon (31), Clonard, Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with being intoxicated in a public place at Tesco, Longford Shopping Centre, on July 2, 2018.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Sergeant Mark Mahon said that on the date in question at 15:55 gardaí observed the defendant in “a highly intoxicated way”.

He added, “The defendant was in a very bad way in the Tesco Car Park; she has no previous convictions but has received an adult caution”.

Meanwhile, in mitigation, Ms Fallon’s solicitor Frank Gearty said his client was from a very good family, but it was clear that she did have an alcohol problem.

“Her father died recently and that unfortunately has exacerbated the problem,” he added.

Following his deliberations on the matter, Judge Hughes convicted the defendant and fined her accordingly.