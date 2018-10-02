Judge hits Longford man with €3,000 littering fine

A man who appeared before Longford District Court last week charged under the Litter Act was convicted and fined €3,000 following a hearing into the matter.

Hugh Anthony Nevin, 8 Richmond Street, Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with creating litter at the bottle banks on Main Street, Annaly Park, Longford on March 20, 2018.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Padraig McGee, Litter Warden Longford Co Council told the court that on the date in question he observed what he described as “discarded litter” at the bottle bank in the Annaly Park area of Longford town.

Mr McGee then provided photographic evidence to the court before pointing out that when he saw the litter, he immediately set about endeavouring to establish who had dumped it there.

“I went through the bags and found a number of documents pertaining to Hugh Anthony Nevin,” he added, before adding that Mr Nevin also went under the name Hugh West.

“They are the same person.”

Meanwhile, the litter warden informed the court that he had been in a position to work in conjunction with the Department of Social Protection to determine who the defendant actually was.

“They confirmed to me that Hugh Anthony Nevin and Hugh West were the same person,” he added.

“I served a fine on Mr Nevin - he signed for it under Hugh West - but to date there has been no contact.”

Meanwhile, Frank Gearty solicitor for Longford Co Council told the court that the defendant had been previously convicted of a litter offence at Ballymackeegan, Longford and on that occasion he had been convicted and fined €3,000.

“That was back in 2011,” he confirmed.

Later, following his deliberations on the case Judge Hughes convicted Mr Nevin and fined him €3,000 in respect of the matter before him.