Boost for Longford homes and businesses as final tender for national broadband rollout is tabled

National Broadband Ireland submitted its final tender to the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment (DCCAE) for the delivery of the National Broadband Plan (NBP).

A spokesperson for the company said the documentation lodged demonstrated the Consortium’s commercial, financial, legal, as well as technical solutions for the delivery of world-class Gigabit (1,000Mbps) broadband to every home, farm and business in the country.

The submission also nominates a number of key partners for the project including enet, Nokia, Actavo, The Kelly Group and KN Group.

David C McCourt, founder and CEO of Granahan McCourt said the company was delighted to submit its final tender to the Department.

“It marks a significant milestone for the development of broadband infrastructure in Ireland,” he added.

“We have assembled a world-class team with financial resources, unrivalled construction expertise and proven experience of operational capabilities to deliver this project for the Irish Government and for the citizens in rural Ireland.”

He went on to say that throughout his career, the businesses he had been involved with had serially improved connectivity in technologically underserved regions of the world and pioneered the roll out of telecom networks of substantial scale.

“We know this experience will prove to be crucial for the NBP and that’s why I can be so confident in our ability to co-ordinate all the elements required to finance and deliver a project of this size and complexity,” he added.

“The Consortium is committed to the project’s success from a policy and a commercial perspective and we look forward, subject to being awarded the contract, to delivering world-class high-speed broadband to every home, farm and business in the intervention area.”