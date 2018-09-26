Longford boutique to host weekend of fashion

This weekend will be a fashionable one at Love Culture in Longford town as the boutique prepares to celebrate its second birthday.

And there are huge events on the cards as proprietor Marie Reilly prepares to celebrate in style with 20% off everything all weekend.

“We run a lot of events at Love Culture like makeup workshops and classes,” Marie told the Leader.

“This weekend we'll have a new Insta area of flower art, which will make the store more blogger friendly.”

Speaking of bloggers, popular fashion and lifestyle blogger Emma Murray of 'The Fashion Chair' will be in store on Saturday afternoon talking all things blogging and content creation.

She'll even be available for styling needs afterwards.

Also available will be a makeup artist who will give a winged liner and lash demonstration.

Local politician Cllr Micheal Carrigy will be on hand to cut the ribbon on the store's new nail bar.

For more information on this fantastic weekend of fashion and fun, see Love Culture Longford on Facebook.