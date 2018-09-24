Longford Gardaí launch criminal damage probe after vandals target several cars in weekend episode

Gardaí have launched an investigation after several cars were targeted by vandals in Longford town at the weekend.

As many as six cars had their passenger windows smashed in during an incident outside a business premises along the Athlone Road area sometime between last Friday night and the early hours of Saturday morning.

Officers from the Longford Garda District's Crime Scenes Investigations Unit attended the scene on Saturday in an attempt to throw further light on the incident.

Gardaí say they are unsure as to a motive with an investigation now underway.

It's unsure at this stage as to what, if any, CCTV footage may be available to detectives investigating the incident with an appeal being made to the wider public as a result.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station at (043) 3350570.