Farewell function to be held Fr Vincent Connaughton to mark his move from Leitrim to Longford
An open invitation has been extended to one and all to the Farewell Evening for former Parish Priest of Killenummery and Killery, Fr. Vincent Connaughton on Friday, October 5 at 8.30pm in the Killenummery Community Centre.
After serving for ten years as Parish Priest of Killenummery and Killery, Fr. Vincent has recently moved on to be Parish Priest of Ardagh. Fr. Patsy McDermott, who was Administrator of the Killashee Co. Longford parish, recently replaced Fr. Vincent as PP of Killenummery and Killery.
Entertainment and light refreshments will be served on the night.
