Longford Weather Alert: Here comes the sun

Fears of another storm hitting the country tonight have been dispelled by Cathal Nolan of the Midland Weather Channel. What's more, it's looking like the summer is about to return.

In his latest weather update online, Mr Nolan said that the weather is expected to become very settled over the coming weeks, as a large area of high pressure is set to dominate conditions next week.

That means we're in for sunshine and dry conditions but also the first frost of the season at the start of the week.

Temperatures will vary over the course of the week, with cooler temperatures on Monday and Tuesday as winds will come from the north.

"However," Mr Nolan added, "through the the second half of the week, winds will switch and come from a more southerly and southeasterly direction, bringing temperatures back above average for this time of year."

Today we can expect some rain as an Atlantic weather system pushes across the country. Rain will be clear during the night and Sunday will be mainly dry with good sunny spells, but feeling cool in a northwest breeze.