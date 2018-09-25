Longford District Court: Off road for two years

A woman who appeared at last week’s sitting of Longford District Court charged under the Road Traffic Act was disqualified from driving for two years and fined €105.

Stephanie Nugent, 7 Cuirt an Oir, Athlone Road, Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with driving with no insurance at Battery Road, Longford on June 23, 2017.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Garda Shane O’Connor said that on the date in question he stopped the defendant who was driving on the Battery Road, Longford.

He said that after examining the vehicle he discovered there was no tax or NCT displayed.

“The car was seized,” he added, before pointing out that he then made a lawful demand for tax and insurance.

“They were never produced.”

Meanwhile, the court was told that the defendant had 13 previous convictions three of which were for no insurance.

In mitigation, Ms Nugent’s solicitor Pauline Brady said that her client was 24-years-old and accepted that she had a “terrible driving record”.

Following his deliberations on the matter, Judge Hughes convicted the defendant and fined her €105.

She was also disqualified from driving for two years.