Longford District Court: Book of evidence to be ready in six weeks

A man who appeared at last week’s sitting of Longford District Court charged under the Theft & Fraud Offences Act was remanded on continuing bail to allow for the Book of Evidence to be prepared.

Kamoru Lawal (56), 33 The Hallows, Farnagh, Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with being in possession of property namely €79, 992 - the proceeds of criminal conduct and knowing the property was the proceeds of criminal conduct - on August 28, 2015.

Gardaí told last week’s court sitting that the defendant was involved in a matter where it was alleged that an email was sent from Barclays Bank and that close to €80,000 was subsequently taken from an account.

“This is called account takeover,” they added.

Meanwhile, the court was also told that Mr Lawal was unemployed and “had no money”.

His solicitor Bríd Mimnagh made an application for legal aid and gardaí indicated they had no objection to bail being applied once a number of conditions were put in place.

The defendant was subsequently ordered to hand over his passport and to sign on twice weekly at Longford Garda Station.

Judge Hughes was then told that it would be approximately six weeks before the Book of Evidence in the case would be ready, so he adjourned proceedings until October 23 to allow time for preparation of the Book.