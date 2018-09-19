Disruptions to water, electrical and postal service following Storm Ali's destruction in Longford

Irish Water wishes to advise customers on public water supplies in the Granard and Edgeworthstown areas of Co. Longford, that due to electrical outages as a result of adverse weather conditions, there may be disruptions to water supply in the coming hours.

ESB crews are mobilised on site and are currently working to deal with the outages.

Updates will also be posted to the supply and service section of Irish Water’s website at www.water.ie/water-supply/supply-and-service-update/.

Please call Irish Water at 1850 278 278 if you see any visible leaks or you are aware of any leaks or bursts on the network.

Meanwhile, Storm Ali has taken its toll on mail and post office services throughout the North and North West of the country this morning.

Heavy winds and subsequent storm damage meant disruptions to service in more than 60 post offices while mail deliveries across a wide area of the North and North West were temporarily disrupted during the height of the storm.

An Post is working to restore full services as soon as possible.

For further information contact Angus Laverty, An Post Communications 087-6867024.

As of 1pm today, approximately 186,000 electricity customers are without power as a result of over 1,400 individual faults on the network across the country. Fallen trees on overhead lines are responsible for most of the damage to the network.

The areas most impacted include: Cavan, Sligo, Donegal, Castlebar, Galway, Portlaoise, Dundalk, Mullingar and parts of North County Dublin.

ESB Networks continue to assess the damage to the network and carrying out the necessary work to restore power. Crews in more northerly locations will be deployed once it is safe to do so.

An Important Public Safety Message: If you come across fallen wires or damaged electricity network, never, ever touch or approach these as they are LIVE and extremely dangerous. Please report any damage to electricity infrastructure by calling 1850 372 999.

Customers without power can check for updates on when their fault is expected to be repaired at www.esbpowercheck.ie or on the PowerCheck App for iPhone and Android devices.

If your fault is not logged please report it at https://www.esbnetworks.ie/ power-outages-updates/report- a-power-outage. Customers should have their MPRN available to access recorded information specific to their location. You can also check @ESBNetworks on Twitter for updates.

ESB Networks is reminding customers of the precautionary measures to take in the event of a power cut:

• Never approach broken lines or damaged poles, and keep children and animals away – report damage to ESB Networks at 1850 372 999 and listen to recorded messages carefully

• Turn off electric cookers, ovens, irons, etc. if electricity supply is lost

• Leave a light switched on so you know when power has been restored

• Take extra care if using candles, oil lamps or other naked flames

• Test smoke alarms with fresh batteries

• Ensure adequate ventilation if using gas heaters.

Real time information on power outages and restoration times is available at: www.esbpowercheck.ie with further information available at: https://www.esbnetworks. ie/power-outages-updates/ latest-updates