Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Luie McEntire elected president of AILG

Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Luie McEntire has been elected president of the Association of Irish Local Government, the Leader can reveal.

The long serving and local councillor secured the honour at a function this morning in Mullingar's Park Hotel.

He assumes the mantle from Waterford based Cllr Damien Geoghegan.

The AILG is a networking, policy development and training resource for the elected members of Ireland's thirty-one County and City Councils.

