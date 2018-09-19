Gardaí continue probe into multi-vehicle crash outside Granard

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the circumstances behind a serious car accident along the Longford-Cavan border last Friday evening which resulted in a woman being airlifted to hospital.

Five vehicles were caught up in the collision along the main N55 between Granard and Killadoon shortly after 4pm.

The road itself, which is the main carriageway between Granard and Cavan town, remained closed for a number of hours as crash scene investigators carried out at an examination of the scene.

Ambulance crews tended to the injured at the scene while a young female motorist had to be airlifted to hospital.

It's been confirmed in the days since, however, that none of those who required medical attention were seriously injured.

In the meantime, gardaí in Cavan are this week pressing ahead with their enquiries into what may have caused such a serious collision along what is a wide section of road near Kilcogy in Mullahoran.

As such, an appeal has been made for anyone who may have witnessed the incident unfold to come forward by contacting Cavan Garda Station at (049) 4368800.