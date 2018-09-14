Longford library services set for €87k cash injection

Longford's library services have been given an almost €90,000 cash injection this afternoon as part of an €8m government led investment announcement.

Approximately €87,724 has been approved to improve infrastructure and ICT facilities, among which provide for Mobile LCD screens with audio and 'Dementia Tables' for people with mild to severe dementia as well as those with intellectual disabilities, learning difficulties and autism.

The almost €8 million investment comprises of €6m from Rural Affairs Minister Micheal Ring’s Department and a further €2m from local authorities.

"This investment will enhance ICT infrastructure, create new meeting spaces with state of the art technology and provide dedicated digital learning suites," said Mr Ring.

"The new facilities and services will attract new users of all ages to our public libraries.

“I am delighted to see innovative technology such as Dementia Tables which include dementia and learning disability software being installed as well as virtual reality headsets. All of this shows how progressive our libraries have become. We are to the forefront with new technologies and services for the communities we serve.

“I am delighted to approve this funding, it will transform our public library service across the country, with 309 libraries benefiting.”

Local Cllr Mark Casey was equally positive with his remarks, despite claiming the funding was being rolled out through Independent Alliance Minister Shane Ross' Transport, Tourism and Sport Department.

"This funding will transform our public library service across the county."