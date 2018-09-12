JOBS ALERT: Scania Importer seeks a Parts Department Operative/ Sales Assistant
Scania Importer - Ireland
Parts Department Operative/ Sales Assistant
Dealing with Truck and Bus/Coach customers your duties will include;
Picking, Packing & Invoicing of Customer orders.
Dealing with phone enquiries from retail customers.
Identifying & Organising parts for Workshop and Retails Sales Customers.
Goods Inwards - Checking & Binning of Spare Parts.
Processing Scania Service Exchange Parts.
General warehouse duties.
Requirements:
PC literate
Self motivated
Team player
Able to work on own initiative
Excellent telephone manner
Driving & Forklift Licence an advantage
Salary commensurate with experience
Experience would be desirable, but if you have a knowledge of commercial vehicles and you are looking for a job which will offer excellent opportunities to progress please forward your CV to:
P.J Kelly, After Sales Parts Manager, Westward Scania, Strokestown, Co. Roscommon.
Or e-mail your CV to : pj.kelly@westwardscania.com
Closing date for receipt of applications is Friday September 28th 2018.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on