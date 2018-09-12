JOBS ALERT: Scania Importer seeks a Parts Department Operative/ Sales Assistant

Scania Importer - Ireland



Parts Department Operative/ Sales Assistant



Dealing with Truck and Bus/Coach customers your duties will include;



Picking, Packing & Invoicing of Customer orders.

Dealing with phone enquiries from retail customers.

Identifying & Organising parts for Workshop and Retails Sales Customers.

Goods Inwards - Checking & Binning of Spare Parts.

Processing Scania Service Exchange Parts.

General warehouse duties.



Requirements:

PC literate

Self motivated

Team player

Able to work on own initiative

Excellent telephone manner

Driving & Forklift Licence an advantage



Salary commensurate with experience



Experience would be desirable, but if you have a knowledge of commercial vehicles and you are looking for a job which will offer excellent opportunities to progress please forward your CV to:



P.J Kelly, After Sales Parts Manager, Westward Scania, Strokestown, Co. Roscommon.

Or e-mail your CV to : pj.kelly@westwardscania.com



Closing date for receipt of applications is Friday September 28th 2018.