Longford District Court: Abused his neighbours while drunk

A man who appeared at last week’s sitting of Longford District Court charged under the Public Order Act was convicted and fined €105 following a hearing into the matter.

Thomas Sheridan (59), No 2 Abbeycartron, Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with being intoxicated in a public place and engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting words or behaviour at Abbeycartron, Longford on August 11, 2018.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Sergeant Mark Mahon said that on the date in question, Garda Maher observed the defendant walking from his home and throwing a two litre bottle of cider at the home of his neighbour across the road.

“He engaged in abusive language towards his neighbours and was highly intoxicated,” he added.

Meanwhile, in mitigation, the defendant’s solicitor Frank Gearty said his client had mental health difficulties.

“He suffers from quite serious difficulties with his mental health,” he added before pointing out that his client should not even have been drinking alcohol.

“He exceed his alcohol limit on this occasion and is completely off liquor at the moment.”

Following his deliberations on the matter, Judge Hughes convicted the defendant and fined him accordingly.

He also warned the defendant, “stick with your medication please”.