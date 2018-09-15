Mass in Longford for deceased Peter Keenan Branch members

The Mass for deceased members of the Peter Keenan Branch will take place in St Mel’s Cathedral next Sunday, September 16 at 1pm.

The members will then parade to the Albert Reynolds Peace Park where the wreath laying ceremony will take place.

Refreshments will be served in John Browne’s on the Market Square after the ceremony in the Mall.

Peter Keenan Branch Chairperson Vincent Casey would like to thank all the members who turned out for the funerals of their comrades who passed away recently; all those that travelled to Calvary Day and those that took part in the Heritage Week events.

“Your support is much appreciated,” he added.

Like all organisations new members are always very welcome and the criteria for joining is outlined below.

Membership of ONET is open to men and women who have served in the Permanent Defence Forces (PDF, Reserve Defence Forces (RDF), An Slua Muirí, An Fórsa Cosanta Áitiúil (FCÁ), Maritime Inspection, Local Defence Force (LDF), Local Security Force (LSF), Coast Watching Service, Construction Corps, Irish Red Cross, or Civil Defence and providing that person has had at least one-years satisfactory service.

The next committee meeting will take place in Clarke’s Greyhound Bar on October 26 at 8pm.