Longford Co Council assets to go under the hammer

Wilsons Auctions have been instructed to sell a large volume of assets on behalf of Longford County Council and Civil Defence.

A range of assets from boats, trailers, vans, trucks and much more will be sold alongside over 400 lots of plant and machinery on behalf of other government bodies and local councils of Ireland by way of public auction.

The auction will also feature ESB direct entries, finance and liquidation entries, as well as land & property.

The auction takes place on Wednesday, September 19 from 11am at Wilsons Auctions Dublin branch, with online bidding available.

Highlights will include a 2017 Ballynoe Animal Handling Cage C/W Controls, 2013 JCB 8065 RTS Excavator, 2007 Scania P380 6x4 Tipper Truck & 2001 Mercedes 1824 4x2 Roadmaster Patching Unit Truck.

Viewing times of all lots will take place at Wilsons Auctions Dublin on Tuesday, September 18 from 10am – 5pm as well as the morning of the auction.

All lots can be viewed on Wilsons Auctions website and interested bidders are welcome to register via an online form on the website where a member of the team will be in touch.

For those unable to attend, online bidding is available, please register no later than 24 hours before the auction starts by calling 01 464 2800 or email dublin@wilsonsauctions.com

