Longford District Court: Judge affords man chance to change his ways

A man who appeared before Longford District Court charged under the Public Order Act was given one final chance by the judge following a hearing into the matter last week.

Kamil Bulczak (29), 12 Canal Drive, Prospect Wood, Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with being intoxicated in a public place and engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting words or behaviour at Canal Drive, Prospect Woods on August 7 last.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Sergeant Mark Mahon said that on the date in question at approximately 15:55 gardaí found the defendant in an intoxicated state and directed him to leave the area.

“He was drunk and using abusive language and refused to leave the area when he was asked to do so,” added Sergeant Mahon before pointing out that another incident had occurred earlier in the day at 2:50pm that also involved the defendant.



“Gardaí received a complaint about a male who was in the front garden of a house; when the Gardaí went to the house, the male who was the defendant wasn’t there - so gardaí searched for him.

“When they eventually found him they also discovered a weapon in his hand.

“He also told Garda Hanley, ‘I will burst you’.”

The court then heard that the defendant had numerous previous convictions and that he had an alcohol problem that he was trying to deal with.

Addressing the defendant directly Judge Hughes said that the man before him was one who had yet to learn his lesson!

“If a person doesn’t learn their lesson on the 25th or 26th occasion then he will go to prison,” he added.

Meanwhile, in mitigation, the defendant’s solicitor Fiona Baxter said that her client had been living in Longford for the past year and a half and there had been “no problems” until the matter before the court had arisen.



“On the day he was drinking and he went back to his house drunk,” Ms Baxter continued.

“His partner has a zero tolerance for alcohol, so she called the Gardaí.

“He is going to Poland very soon to have an implant inserted to help him to stay off alcohol.”

During his deliberations on the matter Judge Hughes said the defendant’s behaviour was unacceptable.

“I have no time for this type of carry-on,” he said, before referring to the defendant as “a thug”.

Judge Hughes did however indicate that he was impressed by the defendant’s efforts to deal with his alcohol problem.



“Because you have suggested a radical solution to your problem, I will give you a chance,” he said.

“I want to see you when you get back from Poland - I know you are doing your best.”

The defendant was ordered to appear back before Longford District Court on October 2 next.