Longford properties set to go under the hammer

A number of local properties will go under the hammer at the fourth Leinster Property Auction public auction of the year on Wednesday, September 26 at 7pm in The Clayton Hotel, Liffey Valley, Dublin.

Patrick Folan, of the Leinster Property Auction noted, “Our last auction on July 18 was hugely successful with 93% of lots sold and 25 properties sold at the event.

“Furthermore, the two properties which were not sold at the auction, were since been sold via our online auction www.leinsterpropertyauction.ie.”

Two Longford properties that will be auctioned are Lisameen, Ballinalee and 45 Main Street, Longford town. Details of the properties as follows;

Lisameen, Ballinalee.

Offered at bids over €87,000 in partnership with O'Neill McHugh Auctioneers.

“We are delighted to present to the market this fine 3 bed detached bungalow set in a quiet rural area on the Edgeworthstown Ballinalee Road. The property is built on approx. 1 acre site and while it is in good order throughout, some modernisation may be needed both internally and externally.

“To the rear of the property there is also a large garden area with 2 stone sheds for extra storage.”

45 Main Street, Longford

Offered at bids over €160,000 in partnership with Padraic Davis Auctioneering, Longford Town.

“This well located commercial and residential property is located in the heart of Longford Town. No. 45 is a mixed use, 3 storey building containing 3 apartments and a ground floor shop unit.

“There is also an extension to the rear that may be used as a 4th apartment, subject to the necessary planning permissions. The residential units include a large three bedroom apartment along with 2 x one bedroom apartments. This will make the ideal investment property offering a strong rental yield.”

Viewing

Mr Folan went on to say, “With just two weeks left until the next public auction, we are encouraging buyers to contact our office sooner rather than later to arrange a viewing of any of our properties.

"We are holding regular viewings and we are also currently taking entries for our online auctions and the following public auction in December.”