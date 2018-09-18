Longford man hit with €175 fine for theft of €18 worth of motor oil

A man who appeared at last week’s sitting of Longford District Court charged under the Theft & Fraud Offences Act was convicted and fined €175 following a hearing into the matter.

Joseph McDonagh (32), 36 Farnagh Estate, Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with stealing motor oil valued at €17.99 at Byrne’s Filling Station, Battery Road, Longford on May 2, 2018.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Sergeant Mark Mahon said that it was approximately 5pm on the date in question when the defendant entered the filling station, took the motor oil and made good his escape without paying for the goods.

Sergeant Mahon said gardaí reviewed CCTV footage and observed the defendant taking the motor oil and placing it down his trousers before leaving the filling station.

The court then heard the defendant had 56 previous convictions.

In mitigation, the defendant’s solicitor Fiona Baxter said her client had offered no explanation for what he had done.

She also pointed out that he had changed his medication at the time and this had impacted on his health in a negative way.

She also handed in the money owed by her client for the oil, to the court.

Following his deliberations on the matter Judge Hughes convicted the defendant and fined him accordingly.