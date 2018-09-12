Longford classed as one of the unhealthiest counties in Ireland

Census data has revealed that Longford people are less and less happy with their health.

Significantly less people claimed to be enjoying 'good' or 'very good' health in 2016 compared with the previous census in 2011.

In the province of Leinster, Ballymahon and Edgeworthstown were two of the unhealthiest towns, according to figures, with Mountrath in Laois also hitting the bottom three.

However, the county certainly wasn't the unhealthiest in the country. Dublin City nabbed the bottom spot with only 82.8% of people listing their health as 'good'.

Cork City was second from the bottom with a figure of 83.6%, but Longford was the next lowest at 85.3%.

In the 2011 census, 88.3% of the national population reported they enjoyed robust health. This figure dropped to 87% in 2016.

In some towns, one in 33 residents report having 'bad' or 'very bad' health.