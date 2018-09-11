Teenager dies after being knocked down outside Athlone IT

Gardaí in Athlone are investigating a fatal road traffic collision which occurred at Bonavalley, Athlone at approximately 9.20am this morning, Tuesday, September 11.

An 18 year old male pedestrian was fatally injured when he was struck by a car outside Athlone IT. The man was taken to Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore but was pronounced dead a short time later. The driver of the car was uninjured.

The Old Dublin road is closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 6492600, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station