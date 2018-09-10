'It's a shameful act of vandalism'-perpetrators behind damage to traffic lights at Co Longford blackspot condemned
Vandals have been blasted after traffic lights outside Kenagh were left damaged recently.
Callous vandals have come in for scathing criticism after traffic lights controlling a hazardous stretch of road outside Kenagh were damaged.
Cllr Colm Murray launched the broadside, describing the incident as a "shameful act of vandalism".
He told the Leader: "The lights were erected on a temporary basis at a dangerous section of road at Corlea until works scheduled to take place this month are carried out.
"They were erected following two recent accidents there."
"About a week ago, while driving along that road I noticed that the lights themselves had been stolen, wires cut and the battery packs left behind. This is nothing but a shameful act of vandalism" he said.
"Works to the value of €75,000 are due to be carried out on a sinking section of the road soon which will alleviate the problem but I think it's a sad reflection on those who perpetrated the vandalism that they think it's OK to jeopradise peoples safety."
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on