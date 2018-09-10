'It's a shameful act of vandalism'-perpetrators behind damage to traffic lights at Co Longford blackspot condemned

Callous vandals have come in for scathing criticism after traffic lights controlling a hazardous stretch of road outside Kenagh were damaged.

Cllr Colm Murray launched the broadside, describing the incident as a "shameful act of vandalism".

He told the Leader: "The lights were erected on a temporary basis at a dangerous section of road at Corlea until works scheduled to take place this month are carried out.

"They were erected following two recent accidents there."

"About a week ago, while driving along that road I noticed that the lights themselves had been stolen, wires cut and the battery packs left behind. This is nothing but a shameful act of vandalism" he said.

"Works to the value of €75,000 are due to be carried out on a sinking section of the road soon which will alleviate the problem but I think it's a sad reflection on those who perpetrated the vandalism that they think it's OK to jeopradise peoples safety."