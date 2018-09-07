Get Up and Go Conference to take place in Sligo

The 4th annual Get Up and Go Inspirational Conference returns this September 21st – 22nd for a momentous two days in Sligo.

The theme of this year’s conference is ‘Inspiring Contribution – Thinking Outside The Box’, encouraging and motivating participants to follow the dreams of your own life.

A host of truly inspirational speakers from here in Ireland and globally will address a variety of topics including entrepreneurship, adventure, artificial intelligence, human consciousness, sport, business for good, wellbeing and sustainable development.

“The speakers at Get Up and Go 2018 are ordinary people doing extra-ordinary things. These speakers have had the courage to step outside their comfort zones and to follow their dreams into new areas of self-expression, motivation, freedom and power, and will inspire and empower you to do the same” says Eileen Forrestal, co-founder.

“They are role models who, by ‘thinking outside the box’ and ‘living outside the box’ are now inspiring and contributing others to do the same.”

The conference organisers will also connect you to the best Sligo has to offer in food, adventure and self discovery ensuring this is a not-to-be-missed life experience packed into two days.

A highlight of Friday 21st Sept is interviews by Emcee Bibi Baskin where the audience and in particular younger people/school leavers/college students are encouraged to connect with their dreams and ‘not to give up’.

On Saturday there are longer Ted-Style talks for the general audience to listen to and engage with.

“We hope this weekend will motivate and empower the audience to ‘get up and go’ in life” says Brendan Sands, co-founder. “We invite attendees to participate in new conversations, engage in new activities, indulge in new experiences, and share the magic of this beautiful county with new friends.”

For all ages, from teenagers (15+) to seniors and everyone in between this enriching 2-day event is brought to you by Sligo based Get Up and Go Publications, producers of the world’s best loved inspirational and transformational diaries and journals.

Tickets to the two day event: Friday from €35, Saturday from €55. Additional ticket types and offers for students and seniors on website.

Booking: 071 914 6717 www.getupandgoevents.com info@getupandgodiary.com

