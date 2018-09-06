Vintage car lovers to descend on Longford this weekend for annual showcase

Longford Vintage Club hold their annual Car Run on Sunday next, September 9.

Registration and Breakfast from 10:30am in their clubhouse in Connolly Barracks, Longford.

This year's Run will take in some scenic routes around the midlands area leading to our top secret destination.

When finished here we will travel to our eatery of choice for some Sunday lunch and refreshments. Entry is €25 per person.

For more details please see our Facebook page or ring 087 116 7630.