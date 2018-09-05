Longford to play host to opening of 'Recovery Café' tonight

Minister for OPW and Flood Relief Kevin 'Boxer' Moran will officially open the 'Recovery Café' in Longford on Wednesday, September 5 at 7pm.

The café, based at Coffee House 45, Dublin Street, Longford town, will be a safe place one evening a week for those who are interested in positive mental health, education and wellness.

It will be a great informal social space for anyone trying to change any negativity or life challenges. The café space will provide recovery education classes, workshops, group therapy and much more.

The recovery café is for people who just need time out, time to chat, unwind, and be in the company of like minded people in a safe and sociable environment.

People will be able to socialise over a coffee or learn from those who have been through similar experiences.

The Recovery Café could not happen only for the support of Coffee House 45 owner Andrew Reynolds.

Those involved would like to thank Niamh Donlon and Cllr Micheál Carrigy for continuing support over the past year as without their local support this venture could not happen.

The Transformative Recovery College hope this initiative will expand to more nights/days they can roll out all over the midlands.

The café will be open between 7pm and 9.30pm weekly.