Courageous Longford woman Clodagh Gray battles back from cancer hell

A Longford town lady on the road to recovery following a battle with cancer has put her good fortune down to positivity and the support of the local community.

Clodagh Gray, who recently celebrated her 21st birthday in the Longford Arms Hotel, was diagnosed with stage four lymphoma in January.

From there, her life became a whirlwind of biopsies, scans and chemotherapy.

“It could have so easily been the end of the road,” Clodagh told the Longford Leader on Friday afternoon.

“And I was being told ‘we have to get this so quickly, because you don’t have much more time to do this’.

“And if I hadn’t just said ‘right, let’s do it’, it could have been doom and gloom. But it wasn’t.”

Clodagh's diagnosis was immediately followed by an aggressive treatment that ended with a month in isolation and a stem cell transplant, which was a resounding success.

“I’m still waiting on scan results to come back in September, which will be the big one. And once that comes through it will be just fantastic,” said a positive and enthusiastic Clodagh.

The UCD Physiotherapy student said she's so grateful to all of her friends and her family as well as neighbours and the local community who prayed for her, brought homemade meals to her house and just offered support where they could.

“I got to celebrate my 21st birthday and I feel like it was such a special birthday because… well, first of all, it was my 21st and that’s a very special birthday anyways,” Clodagh reflected.

“But it was at the end of everything - the end of all my treatment. And it was a way of bringing everyone who was there for me together and saying ‘guys, look, this is what you’ve done: you’ve got me here today; you’ve made this happen’.”

And, with her recovery going well, Clodagh managed to join her friends at Electric Picnic last weekend, where she danced on stage with UCD Dance Society.

“I feel like I'll never take anything for granted again,” she said.

“If someone had told me exactly what I was going to go through I would have said ‘no, I can’t do that’. But I did.

“You just do. You don’t question yourself. You don’t say ‘I can’t do this’. You know there’s only one way out and you have to do it.”

For Clodagh's full story, see our two-page feature in this week's Longford Leader.