Longford Weather Alert: Hurricane season is back with a possible storm 'as strong as Ophelia'

We've certainly been getting a proper taste of the seasons over the past year, with Storm Ophelia last autumn, the Beast from the East and Storm Emma in the winter/spring and sizzling temperatures and drought in the summer. And, now that the weather is cooling down a bit, are we in for more dramatic weather?

An ominous satellite image has been released by the Joint Cyclone Centre in Florida, warning that a storm "as strong as Ophelia" could strike in mid-September, bringing with it as much destruction as its predecessor, which hit the country on October 16 last year.

On Twitter last night, the Joint Cyclone Centre (@JointCyclone) tweeted:

“Over the next 14 days, we do not normally see the weird tropical cyclones as strong as #Ophelia form in this part of the Northern Atlantic with a central pressure of 943mb, as the same of the equivalent in Category 4 hurricanes.”

Storm Ophelia brought the country to a standstill last year as average wind speeds of between 65 and 80km/h with some gusts of 110 to 130km/h struck the emerald isle.

Despite this image, there have been no reports from Irish weather experts, with a Met Éireann representative telling joe.ie that it's far too early to predict what the weather will be like in two weeks.

Furthermore, the Irish Weather Channel on Facebook has stated outright that "lies like this" are nothing more than "utter gutter journalism" and has advised people not to worry about it.

The Longford Leader will be keeping an eye on the weather in the coming weeks to see how things progress.

A look back at Ophelia:

