Longford Heritage Week takes nostalgic look back at traveller life in Ireland

For some it was a nostalgic trip down memory lane, for others a reminder of the nomadic way of traveller life and the deep roots that it holds within this county’s culture.

The event, Irish Cobs & the Traveller Way, which was held outside Longford town on Wednesday was run to mark national Heritage Week and included an exhibition of photographs, tools and old style wagons as well as the opportunity to spend time with some beautiful Irish Cobs which, sadly, are now in decline.

The special event was run in conjunction with Devine Equestrian, Ballydangan Irish Cobs and Longford Community Resources clg Traveller Project.

Speaking to the Leader, Tony Owens, Coordinator of Primary Health Care for Travellers at Longford Community Resources clg told the Leader that the Irish Cob was synonymous with the traveller way of life.

“Heritage and how all of that is important is part of what we are doing with the Traveller community and all of this helps us to do our health promotion work too,” he added.

“It’s a nice story; Nomadic life was very much part of the Traveller way in the past and many people in our community still remember that.”

Meanwhile, the nomadic way no longer exists and Irish travellers are becoming more and more settled as time passes by.

Mr Owens says that despite this, the past is very much ingrained in the community’s culture and heritage.

“Some traveller families will tell you that they preferred the Nomadic way of life while others don’t remember that way of life at all, but being a traveller doesn’t just mean they were Nomadic people, they were a community with their own traditions, history and culture,” he continued, before pointing out that just because many people in the community are now settled, it does not mean they are not travellers.

Bridget Devine of Devine Equestrian, also spoke to the Leader during last week’s heritage week celebrations.

She said that the event provided her and other horse breeders with the opportunity to promote the Irish Cob and create awareness around its cultural significance.

“We are trying to protect and preserve the Irish Cob breed - they are almost extinct - so we are trying to promote height in the breed,” she added, before pointing out that in the Traveller community in the past the Cob also provided status and rank!

“The Irish Cob was an indication of wealth; a wealthy traveller that had a bigger Cob with loads of hair and bone along with a gold leaf painting on the wagon held prestige.

“In the traveller community, all their investment was in the horse and the wagon and they were brought around the country with pride.”

Then as time passed with advances in machinery and within the traveller community itself, the role of the Irish Cob became more and more redundant.

As a result, adds Ms Devine, “the Irish Cob is becoming extinct”.

She continued; “We are now trying to encourage breeders to breed pure Cob to save it.”