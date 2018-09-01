Bus ticketing delay forcing Longford children to switch schools

A number of irate parents have been forced to transfer their children from one school to another because of delays in the issuing of bus tickets.

Cllr Micheal Carrigy says in other cases parents have had to make alternative travel arrangements for school going children despite completing application forms and paying the required sums earlier in the summer.

“The School Transport Office need to deal with this a lot earlier in the year,” he said.

“Leaving it until August is too late.”

