McCabe Clan Rally to take place in Slieve Russell Hotel, Ballyconnell

The annual McCabe Clan Rally will be held, under the auspices of the Clan McCabe Society, on Sunday, September 9 in the Slieve Russell Hotel in Ballyconnell, Co Cavan, starting at 3pm.

Guest speaker at this year’s Rally will be Mr Eugene Markey, historian and author, who will share his insights into Clan history with those attending.

The Rally will also hear about research into the McCabe heritage from members of the Clan McCabe Society.

It is also hoped to have some music and poetry on the day.

There will also be a comprehensive display of documents and memorabilia relating to the McCabes in history.

All McCabes, and anyone with an interest in the name, are cordially invited to attend. Admission is free.

For more information on the McCabe Clan Rally, contact: Brian McCabe at

brianfrancis.mccabe @gmail.com or 087 351 3328.