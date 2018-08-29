WATCH: Ballymahon children test out one of Center Parcs' new activities
Taking to the driving seat of the Off-Road Explorers are Senan Higgins aged 5 and Lily Harnett aged 4, local children from Ballymahon, Longford, where Center Parcs will be located. The Off-Road Explorer experience is just one of over 100 indoor and outdoor activities that will be available at Center Parcs Longford Forest when it opens in Summer 2019. Photo Kieran Harnett
With Center Parcs only 12 months away from opening its gates in Newcastle Woods, things are getting serious in Ballymahon.
And, to celebrate the announcement of over 100 indoor and outdoor activities, Center Parcs have just released this cute video of Ballymahon children testing out one of those very activities.
In this week's Longford Leader, we've done a two-page feature on Ballymahon and what the town and local community are doing to prepare for the arrival of the multi-million euro holiday resort.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on