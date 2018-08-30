Historic day in every sense of the word for Longford man who met the pope

Killoe native, Frank Kiernan was in Knock last Sunday where he met Pope Francis.

Mr Kiernan, accompanied by his wife Dolores, said it was an amazing experience and one he won’t forget for a long time to come.

He says that the couple got tickets for the Apparition Chapel and while he was there the Pope passed by and shook his hand.

“I just happened to be standing as the Pope passed by and we shook hands,” he added, before pointing out that it was an unforgettable experience.

Earlier in the day, Pope Francis addressed the issue of sexual abuse within the church, although some say his speech didn’t go far enough in acknowledging the damage done.

Addressing the 20,000 or so people that attended, the Pontiff said that nobody could fail to be moved by the stories of young people who suffered abuse.

“They were robbed of their innocence and left scarred by painful memories,” he said.

“This open wound challenges us to be firm and decisive in the pursuit of truth and justice and “I beg the Lord’s forgiveness for these sins and for the scandal and betrayal felt by so many others in God’s family.

“I ask our Blessed Mother to intercede for the healing of the survivors and to confirm every member of our Christian family in the resolve never again to permit these situations to occur.”

Meanwhile, Mr Kiernan told the Leader that he had also been in Knock in 1979 to see Pope John Paul II.

“It was great to see the Pope then and it is great to see the Pope now,” smiled Mr Kiernan.

“I didn’t think I’d see another Pope in Ireland again so for me it has been a very special experience and one that I enjoyed very, very much.”