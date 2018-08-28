Water Preservation Order lifted in Co Longford

It appears that the water preservation order that was in place within the county has been lifted after Irish Water indicated this afternoon that the Order is to be extended in Dublin, Louth, Meath, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Westmeath, Carlow, Wicklow, Wexford, Waterford, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Tipperary until Sunday, September 30 2018.

The company also said that the Order had been lifted for the north west of the country due to increased rainfall and the conservation measures over the last two months

“We are appealing to all customers to continue to conserve water as raw water supplies in rivers, lakes and groundwater sources remain lower than normal,” an Irish Water spokesperson added.

“Water conservation efforts made to date are helping to restore levels in rivers, lakes and groundwater sources but further conservation is needed and leakage repair teams are working across the country to find and fix leaks.

“The Board considered detailed analysis of drinking water sources including river flows and lake levels from engineering experts within Irish Water and the local authorities, including the hydrologist records of OPW and the ESB and future weather forecasts.

“The Board determined that the Water Conservation Order will remain in place for the Greater Dublin Area which includes Dublin, Wicklow and Kildare and in counties Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Laois, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, Waterford, Wexford, Carlow and Kilkenny until Sunday, 30 September 2018.”