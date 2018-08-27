The writing is on the wall: Bridgeways Family Resource Centre in Ballymahon to reopen in response to 'cry for help'

The tragic words 'I'm a Goner' accompanied by a doodle of a broken heart were spray-painted onto the wall outside the Bridgeways Family Resource Centre in Ballymahon last night, prompting the centre to reopen its doors as normal tomorrow morning (Tuesday).

The staff at Bridgeways are putting a huge emphasis on Positive Mental Health for the rest of the year and are urging anyone who needs support to contact the centre.

"This message seems like a cry for help and from somebody who felt they needed support," said a statement on the Bridgeways Facebook page this evening.

"In response to this, the centre will be back open from tomorrow morning (Tuesday 28th August) as usual."

In recent weeks, Bridgeways has received substantial funding to set up Mental Health Programmes in an effort to promote positive mental health in Ballymahon and the surrounding areas.

In addition, Bridgeways offers a confidential, professional weekly counselling service for which there is currently no waiting list. Clients are offered six sessions, with the first two sessions free and the final four priced on the client's income and needs.

To find out more, contact Grace on 085 866 8062.

"If you are struggling with your mental health please call into the centre and speak to one of the staff or please sign up for one of the programmes/services listed above," the Facebook statement continued.

"Bridgeways are committed to working with the community to bring about a positive social change for everybody."