Longford man seeks votes for Best Parenting Blog in Boots Maternity & Infant Awards

It's been a successful week for Longford blogger, Ross Good. Ross' parenting blog, The Stented Papa, has been longlisted for the Irish Blog Awards, featured in the Life section of the Irish Independent, and finalisted in the Best Parenting Blog category of the Boots Maternity & Infant Awards.

The latter is based on a public vote and voting closes today, so Ross would appreciate any support that Longford can offer one of its own.

To vote for Ross and The Stented Papa, click here.

Ross isn't the only blogger in Longford to be enjoying a boost this week. Rachel Masterson of Rach Writes Stuff is also thrilled to have made the longlist of the Irish Blog Awards.

For more on this story, see next week's Longford Leader.