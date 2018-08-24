Longford man airlifted to hospital after workplace accident

A staff member at a Longford based firm has been airlifted to hospital following an industrial accident yesterday afternoon.

The man, who is in his 30s, was transferred to University Hospital Galway for treatment to a leg related injury.

It's understood the worker sustained the injury after becoming trapped under a slab yesterday morning.

Emergency services attended the scene shortly afterwards before the young man was brought away by air ambulance personnel.

A spokesperson for the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) said while it was unaware of any incident being reported to them, there was nothing unusual in that regard.

The Leader made contact with the business concerned this morning who confirmed an employee had been airlifted following an incident on its premises yesterday.