Local couple appeal for help in recovering lost money

A local couple are appealing to anyone who may have picked up a sum of money in Longford town to hand it in to the local gardaí or to return it to its rightful owner.

The owner of the money went to Spar to get some lunch for his kids, before going to Tesco.

Somewhere along the way, he lost between €250 and €270 from his pocket.

The money he lost was to go towards the family's bills this week and they are anxious to get it returned.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 085 193 9703.