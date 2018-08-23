Kinahan cartel target Longford man over €400k debt

Members of a Longford based Traveller crime family have been forced to flee the country after falling foul of the Kinahan cartel over a €400,000 debt.

The six figure sum is being linked to the sale of a number of vehicles from a dealership in the south east of the country which remains outstanding.

The Leader understands the arrears have since been passed on to senior factions of the Kinahan crime gang who have been tasked with collecting the money.

In an attempt to follow through on those undertakings, sources have informed this newspaper that the gang’s prime target has flown out of Ireland amid fears at least one, or possibly two dangerous criminals have been hired as a consequence.

One of those is believed to be closely associated with a well known crime figure from the Blanchardstown area.

The other, has in the past, been regarded as a Kinahan cartel ‘enforcer’ who, himself, has been warned of a credible threat on his life from members of the the gang’s rival Hutch mob.

That, in turn, has brought with it an increasing number of garda patrols and heightened policing presence to keep a lid on the situation.

Despite no incidents having taken place, gardaí are well aware of the situation and continue to monitor it closely.

Members of the family that the cartel linked gangsters are targeting are involved in a series of crime fuelled activities from money lending to handling stolen goods and Traveller feuding, the Leader understands.