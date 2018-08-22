Longford Rose having time of her life in Tralee

The Longford Rose may not have made it to our televisions, but she's certainly been having the time of her life down in Tralee for the International Rose of Tralee Festival.

Loren Katie Logan even had a busload of Mostrim supporters make their way down to Tralee to cheer on their Rose.

ALSO READ: Longford Lives: Loren Katie Logan gears up for the Rose of Tralee

Judges spent time with the 57 Roses from all over the world during the Rose Tour, but had to cutt hat number to 32 at the weekend. The final 32 were interviewed by Daithí Ó'Sé live on RTE One on Monday and Tuesday nights.

Speaking to the Longford Leader on Monday, Loren Katie said that, while she is disappointed not to make the TV interviews, she is enjoying her time in Tralee and has made friends for life.

“I am having the most amazing week of my life down here,” she said.

“Of course it was disappointing on Saturday morning when we got the news that we did not to get through to the television interviews but the Rose Escorts were phenomenal and they really helped to lift our spirits.”

Loren Katie is extremely proud for the girls that did get through to the live interviews and says that they have all become good friends since embarking on their Rose journey.

“Every single one of the women here are so accomplished and amazing in their own way and I am very grateful to have been given the opportunity to meet them all and for us to share this experience together.

“I have made friends for life this week and we have made many plans already for reunions and trips away so I'm very excited,” she said.

Before going to Tralee, Loren Katie told the Longford Leader that she would love to get to the television interviews, but said that if it's not meant to be, she's just happy to be taking part.

However, she said, while every Rose hopes to get on the television, it certainly isn't the be all and end all of the whole festival.

“Having been part of the festival, I now realise that the television interview is such a small portion of what the Rose of Tralee is all about.

“I've been in the Dome interviewing on the stage and I've chatted to Dáithí numerous times just not in a formal context live on television.

“The festival is all about celebration and making memories and friends for life - I have done that for sure.”

Loren Katie took part in the Rose Parade this weekend and was thrilled to have such a large group of Edgeworthstown and Longford supporters showing to cheer her on.

“I'm so grateful for the support that I've received from family friends and the general Longford community, especially since hearing that I didn't make it through,” she said.

“I'm still so proud to represent our lovely county down here and I'm delighted that Longford are still proud of me.”