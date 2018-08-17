'Sean Howard was a true gentleman'-tributes pour in after death of much admired former Granard Town Councillor

Tributes are being paid this evening to former Granard Town Councillor Sean Howard after the well respected father of three passed away yesterday (Thursday).

Mr Howard, who was first elected onto Granard Town Council in 2004, was successfully returned in 2009 and went on to serve as the north Longford town's Mayor in 2010.

Ill health however, forced him to step aside from that role only a matter of months later before eventually returning to the chamber ahead of the Town Council's consequent dissolution in 2014.

"He was very well received in Granard," said his former Town Council colleague and incumbent Cathaoirleach of Granard Municipal District Cllr PJ Reilly.

Noting how Mr Howard had originally hailed from Co Wicklow and having relocated to Granard in the 60s to take up a teaching position at Ardscoil Phadraig, Cllr Reilly said there was much to admire about his former council opposite number.

"He was a man who had a huge interest in the Tidy Towns in Granard and gardening in general," added Cllr Reilly.

"It was a pleasure to have served with him. Sean was a gentleman in every sense of the word."

There were warm sentiments too from another of Mr Howard's former Granard Town Council colleagues-one time Independent local representative Eddie Kelly.

"He was a great follower of horticulture," said Mr Kelly, while alluding to Mr Howard's long time interest concerning the re-establishment of the town's historic buttermarket.

"He was also a very well liked teacher in Ardscoil Phadraig and was just a nice man."

The late Sean Howard is predeceased by his sister Mary and is sadly missed by his beloved wife Winnie and children James, Paul and Michael, brother Bernard, sisters Geraldine and Margaret, adoring grandchildren Nora May, Eliza Jane, Harry, Tapio and Ben, daughters-in-law Jo, Martina, and Johanna, relatives, and friends.

His remains will lie in repose at Smith’s Funeral Home, Barrack St., Granard on Sunday (August 19) from 5pm to 7pm with a Cremation Service being held at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Rd, Cavan on Monday at 11am. House private please.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.