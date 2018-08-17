Center Parcs' arrival to spark major Ballymahon infrastructural overhaul

A series of road infrastructral improvements aimed at ensuring Ballymahon is ready for the arrival of Center Parcs next year are being lined up by local authority chiefs.

Fine Gael Cllr Colm Murray gave a broad welcome to the publication by Longford County Council of Part 8 Planning Notices for improvement works to Ballymahon's Main Street.

They include the construction of a roundabout at the N55 junction at the Inny Bridge, the installation of traffic lights and a pedestrian crossing at Nally's Corner, the construction of a traffic island along a section of the R392 from Nally's Corner to St Matthew's Church and improvements to the town's public realm.

The Kenagh based councillor said he was confident work on the main bulk of the project, subject to planning approval, had been pencilled in to get underway in late Spring 2019.

Cllr Murray expressed his confidence at how the improvement works had all the promise of easing congestion concerns coming into and out of the south Longford town.

“The works will substantially improve traffic flow through through the town as well as improving the streetscape in general,” he maintained.

"The plans will be available for public inspection or purchase from the County Council from August 10th until September 24 and the council will be accepting submissions on the project until Monday October 8 at 4pm.

“I would urge as many people as possible to view and have their say on the plans while the opportunity is there to do so.

“I feel this project will greatly enhance Ballymahon and I for one will be endorsing the proposed changes.”

Cllr Murray was joined by party colleague Cllr Paul Ross who, like his Fine Gael running mate, vowed to ensure Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) chiefs are kept up to task in bringing about the successful completion of the project in as swift a manner as possible.