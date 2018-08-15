Longford students celebrate Leaving Certificate results

In Meánscoil Mhuire Longford, Jade Gill, who hopes to study psychology in Limerick, said to the Leader, “I’m delighted. I didn’t expect (such good results), so I’m really happy.”



Students in Meánscoil Mhuire were very successful, with 38% of students attaining over 400 points, 27% receiving over 450 points, 15% receiving over 500 points and one student reaching over 600 points.



Alison Reid said, “I’m as happy as I can be, I think I got what I need to get my course.” Alison plans on studying microbiology in Athlone Institute of Technology.



Principal Aoife Mulrennan wished the students well in their future endeavours, while Vice-Principal Mairead Lyons said, “They’re a great bunch of girls with bright futures.”



Meanwhile, in St Mel’s College, many students and teachers alike were just as pleased with results.



“The lads are very happy, and they look as if they’re getting what they wanted, the majority of them,” said Principal Declan Rowley, “We’re very happy that the lads have achieved what they set out to achieve.”



Three students received over 550 points this year in Mel's.



One student, Daniel Dowd, said “I’m very happy, I’ll probably do a PLC this year and hopefully get to Athlone IT next year.”



Fr Joe McGrath said some reassuring words for those feeling stressed right now, “The Leaving Cert does not define you as a person. It’s just a bridge to cross. If you did very well, that’s great, go and achieve. If things didn’t go according to plan, it’s not the end of the world, it just takes a bit of reimagination and revisioning.



“There are lots of ways forward apart from the world of education.”