Longford People of the Year awards set to return

The annual Longford People of the Year Awards are set to return this year on Friday, October 12 and the venue will be the Longford Arms Hotel.

The event is an annual fundraiser for the Midlands Simon community and they have confirmed that local company, Kiernan Structural Steel, are back on board as the main sponsors this year. Also returning as the media sponsor is the Longford Leader.

Accouncing the date for this year's event, Noel Greene from Midlands Simon, paid tribute to Kiernan Steel and said: "I want to thank the Kiernan family and in particular Frank and Dolores. They have been with us from the start and the event has really grown thanks to their sponsorship.”

Again this year the awards will honour eight local people as well as a category for a young person and then there will be the overall Person of the Year Award.

Noel Greene said, "Coupons to nominate people for the awards will be published in the Longford Leader over the coming weeks."

The annual event is always hugely enjoyable and also helps raise much needed funds for Midlands Simon in the battle against homelessness.