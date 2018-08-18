Clondra swim to take place later today

The aim of the event is to promote the safe and enjoyable use of our waterways and to introduce the sport of snorkelling to new members.

Last year there were almost forty participants of all ages who took to the water in Clondra and this year promises to be even better!

“The event has grown year on year and has proven to be a great way to introduce our sport to new members,” said Rose Kane, PRO of the Longford Scuba Divers.

Surrounding diving clubs in the midlands region will take part, Roscommon, Athlone, Lanesboro, Banagher, Mullingar and Leitrim, as well as some from the Dublin area.

Longford Tri Club will assist with water safety and have their kayakers to guide the snorkelers along the short snorkel route.

McPartlands will be hosting a free BBQ for all the participants.

It’s a great opportunity for anyone who has an interest in scuba diving or snorkelling to try it out in a safe, controlled and fun environment.

Waterways Ireland will close the area to marine traffic for the duration of the snorkel which will start at Burke’s Lock and finish at Richmond Harbour.

The event is supported by Waterways Ireland, Longford Tourism, Longford County Council and the Irish Underwater Council who all help to promote and organise the swim.

Longford Scuba Divers are grateful for the local support and interest in the scuba diving club: “We hold a flag day and church gate collection annually for our Search & Rescue Unit. We very much appreciate this support. Our Fin Swim is a way to showcase our sport in a positive way and to encourage new members,” explained Rose.

All are welcome to come along to Clondra on Saturday. Registration will be at 1pm and snorkel will start promptly at 1.45pm.

Just bring your own wetsuit and Longford Scuba Divers will supply snorkel equipment for you to use on the day.

For more information check out Facebook page ‘Fun Fin Swim 2018’ or email countylongfordscubadivers@gmail.com. Rose can be contacted by text at 087 659 4951.