Longford County Council shortlisted in two categories of the Excellence in Local Government Awards 2018

Longford County Council has been shortlisted in two categories of this year's Excellence in Local Government Awards 2018.

The local authority is shortlisted in the Sustaining the Arts category for the Longford Schools Photography Programme, coordinated by local photographer, Shelley Corcoran.

Midlands Arts & Culture Magazine is also up for an award in the Joint Local Authority Initiative.

2018 marks the fifteenth edition of the Awards, which features a total of twenty one local authorities shortlisted over sixteen categories, ranging from ‘Supporting Tourism’ to ‘Best Practice in Citizen Engagement.’ The Excellence in Local Government Awards are held annually in conjunction with the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government.

Congratulating the local authorities shortlisted, Mr Eoghan Murphy TD, Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government stated

“The Chambers Ireland Excellence in Local Government Awards, which my Department is very proud to support, gives local authorities the opportunity to showcase the invaluable, impactful and often very innovative work they do in making our communities better places in which to live, work and play. I would like to congratulate Chambers Ireland for their important work in managing these awards every year”’.

Commenting on the announcement of the shortlist, Ian Talbot, Chief Executive of Chambers Ireland said

"The extraordinary range and ambition of the projects which have been put forward this year exemplifies the vital work carried out by local authorities all over the country.

We are always encouraged to see that local authorities, regardless of their size, consistently work hard to deliver quality services while striving to innovate. We are therefore very pleased to have the opportunity each year to showcase this work though our Excellence in Local Government Awards.

This year we have introduced the new category, ‘Outstanding Initiative through the Municipal Districts’, which recognises the contributions municipal districts make to local authorities across the country.

On this 15th edition of the Awards, I would like to congratulate each of the twenty one shortlisted local authorities and acknowledge the excellent work being undertaken at Local Government level nationwide.”

The Excellence in Local Government Award winners will be announced at the 15th annual awards ceremony on 22nd November at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Northwood, Santry. Awards will be presented for excellence in sixteen different categories and one local authority will be awarded the overall award and named Local Authority of the Year 2018.